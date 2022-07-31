United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO opened at $78.05 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

