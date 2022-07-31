UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $542.34 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.