Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Media Group (UMGP)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.