Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

About Universal Media Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.