UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $248.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

