UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 487 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

