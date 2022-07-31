Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Tops $0.0774

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00609249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035053 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,328 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars.

