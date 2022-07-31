Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.84 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Upwork Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.56. 2,499,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,112 shares of company stock valued at $973,229 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 34.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 215,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Upwork by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 186,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.