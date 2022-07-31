Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.84 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

Upwork stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 247.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 34.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upwork by 18.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

