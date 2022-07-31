Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Uranium Royalty Trading Up 3.2 %
Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 million, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.15. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a current ratio of 188.20.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
