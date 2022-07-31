Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 3.2 %

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 million, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.15. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a current ratio of 188.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uranium Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

