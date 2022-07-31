USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $71.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $76,205.92 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,799.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00612821 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00265241 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00044857 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001343 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013379 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars.
