USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $71.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $76,205.92 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,799.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00612821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00265241 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001343 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013379 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

