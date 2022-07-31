Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.94. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

