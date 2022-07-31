Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Boosted by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

