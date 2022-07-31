Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $110.77 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 129.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

