VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 25,835,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,751,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

