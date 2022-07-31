VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

