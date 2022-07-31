VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OIH opened at $241.72 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.