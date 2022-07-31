Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 4.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.