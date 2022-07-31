Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 108,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

