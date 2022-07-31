Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.

