Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 9.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $370.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.