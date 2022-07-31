Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTV stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

