Verasity (VRA) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $57.76 million and $7.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064054 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

