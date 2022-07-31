Vertcoin Price Up 3% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $100,762.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,717.75 or 0.07215124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00164728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00260291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00661292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00610893 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,685,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

