Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $280.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $82,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $82,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,375 shares of company stock worth $46,179,357. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

