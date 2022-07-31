Viacoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $9,890.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00260930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002339 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

