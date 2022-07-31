Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Short Interest Up 96.2% in July

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the June 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of VCKAW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

