Vidulum (VDL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $367.00

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Vidulum has a total market cap of $624,727.10 and $367.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

