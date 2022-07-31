Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20), reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.87 million.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

