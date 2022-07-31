Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $127.58 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Institutional Trading of Visteon

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

