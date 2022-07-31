VITE Price Up 8.9% This Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. VITE has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,228,973 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

