W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.22-$5.30 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

