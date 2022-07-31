Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.63 million and $34.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001884 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,212,709 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.