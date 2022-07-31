Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALDW. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDW opened at $0.90 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Further Reading

