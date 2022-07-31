Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Trading Up 1.8 %
WCW opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.35 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. Walker Crips Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36 ($0.43). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.40.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
