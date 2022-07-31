Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Walker Crips Group Trading Up 1.8 %

WCW opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.35 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. Walker Crips Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36 ($0.43). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.40.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service segments. The company offers portfolio model and bespoke discretionary services, and advisory services; investment management services; alternative investment solutions; and structured investments products.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.