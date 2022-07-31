Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Walker Crips Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Walker Crips Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WCW opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.40. Walker Crips Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 36 ($0.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of £12.35 million and a PE ratio of 72.50.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service segments. The company offers portfolio model and bespoke discretionary services, and advisory services; investment management services; alternative investment solutions; and structured investments products.

