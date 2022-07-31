Walmart’s (WMT) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

