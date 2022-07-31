Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

