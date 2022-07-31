Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $574.44 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $510.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.77. The firm has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

