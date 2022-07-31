Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $145.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.