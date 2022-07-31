Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10,146.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

