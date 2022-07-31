Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.91.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average is $348.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

