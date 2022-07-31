Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $714,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 128,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 56,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 411,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,597 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

