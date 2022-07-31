Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $781,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 134.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $722.13 and a 200 day moving average of $845.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock worth $55,991,254. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

