Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $964,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 4.8 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

