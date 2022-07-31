Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Financial worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $537.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

