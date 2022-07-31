Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Unilever by 14.4% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $10,386,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.9% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

