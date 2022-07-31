Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 21.8% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

