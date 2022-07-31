WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 26,962 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Corning stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.