WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 835 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $541.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $483.35 and a 200 day moving average of $513.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.