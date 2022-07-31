WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 2,976 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

